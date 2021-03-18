-$0.12 EPS Expected for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.10). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Unity Software.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

U traded down $7.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.68. The stock had a trading volume of 189,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,459. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.54. Unity Software has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94.

In other Unity Software news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $17,326,081.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at $15,871,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $689,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,597,960.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,936 shares of company stock valued at $44,777,595 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $18,416,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Software (U)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.