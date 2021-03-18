$0.16 EPS Expected for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Unifi reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.32. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $162.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UFI shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unifi during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,521,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unifi by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Unifi by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 148,738 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Unifi during the 4th quarter worth $1,038,000. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Unifi stock opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.73. Unifi has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $30.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

