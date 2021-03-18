$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.34. Invitation Homes also posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

Shares of INVH opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.91, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after buying an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 104,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.