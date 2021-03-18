-$0.36 EPS Expected for MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MTBC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). MTBC posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that MTBC will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MTBC.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. MTBC had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 9.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTBC shares. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of MTBC in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MTBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MTBC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

In other MTBC news, President A Hadi Chaudhry sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $45,550.34. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 73,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,602.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Busquet sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $334,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,699.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,835 shares of company stock worth $1,333,074. Corporate insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MTBC in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of MTBC by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 27,795 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MTBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MTBC by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of MTBC by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTBC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.32. 2,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,089. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51. MTBC has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.38.

About MTBC

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

