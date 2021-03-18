$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. TriMas reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $188.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 1,074 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $34,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Paul Swart sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $107,442.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,693 shares of company stock worth $3,106,620. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TriMas during the 4th quarter worth about $27,442,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in TriMas by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TriMas by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 49,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average is $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.05. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

