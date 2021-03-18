$0.42 EPS Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.41. Axalta Coating Systems posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXTA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 30,121 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $29.22 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.