-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BeyondSpring’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). BeyondSpring reported earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BeyondSpring will report full year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($1.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BeyondSpring.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

BYSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BeyondSpring from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in BeyondSpring by 9,529.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,147,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,198,000 after buying an additional 2,125,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after acquiring an additional 165,404 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 87,179 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the 4th quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BeyondSpring by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 55,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

BYSI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,350. The company has a market capitalization of $476.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. BeyondSpring has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BeyondSpring (BYSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.