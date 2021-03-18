$0.46 EPS Expected for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evergy’s earnings. Evergy posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evergy will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Evergy.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

EVRG stock opened at $58.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $65.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.05%.

In other Evergy news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,216.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,502,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,838 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 437.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,117 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4,008.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,220,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,190 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 467.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,419,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 16,759.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 884,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,104,000 after acquiring an additional 879,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

