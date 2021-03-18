$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Investar posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 213.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.30 million. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Investar by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Investar by 1.3% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 77,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Investar by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investar by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Investar by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $224.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Investar has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

