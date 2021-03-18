$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Investar posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 213.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Investar.
Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.30 million. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Investar by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Investar by 1.3% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 77,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Investar by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investar by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Investar by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $224.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Investar has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15.
About Investar
Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.
