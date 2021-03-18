$0.49 EPS Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Genpact posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.93 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

NYSE G traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $42.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Genpact has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $43.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.56%.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. Insiders sold 88,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,781,952 over the last 90 days. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,383,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 427.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,614,000 after acquiring an additional 403,900 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Genpact by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 21.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

