$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.57. Central Pacific Financial reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Pacific Financial.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%.

CPF has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,380,000 after purchasing an additional 61,814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 699,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 60,350 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 128.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 197,408 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 311,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.52. 4,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,333. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $776.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.