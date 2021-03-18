-$0.59 EPS Expected for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will report ($0.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.77). International Seaways posted earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 139.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%.

INSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 63.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 136.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $604.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

