-$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) will announce earnings per share of ($0.70) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vistra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.58). Vistra posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vistra will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $2.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vistra.

VST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Vistra from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,213.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,750.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $584,360. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 820.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 63.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.27. Vistra has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

