-$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will post ($0.71) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Arcus Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($1.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.75) to ($1.90). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RCUS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $36.90 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.70.

In other news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc acquired 5,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $220,350,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,913,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,608,131. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.