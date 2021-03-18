$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. NBT Bancorp posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 221.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $118.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.10 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NBTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,313. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $42.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $9,752,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $729,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 613.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 174,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

