$0.91 EPS Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.98. First Internet Bancorp posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INBK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of INBK stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,441. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $39.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.93. The company has a market cap of $374.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

