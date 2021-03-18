0Chain Market Capitalization Reaches $38.62 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $38.62 million and approximately $425,538.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001383 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000431 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00031602 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Token Trading

