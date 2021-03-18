0Chain (ZCN) Achieves Market Cap of $41.29 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One 0Chain token can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00001457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a total market cap of $41.29 million and approximately $565,166.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000436 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00031131 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

ZCN is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.