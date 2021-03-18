0x (ZRX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.01 Billion

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. One 0x token can now be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00002914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 0x has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a market cap of $1.23 billion and approximately $1.01 billion worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00053277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00013744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.95 or 0.00664300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00072068 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00026342 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00035509 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x is a token. It launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 760,547,659 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org

0x Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

