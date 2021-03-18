0xBitcoin Price Reaches $0.31 on Major Exchanges (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $452,528.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00051154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00013594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.32 or 0.00634939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00069252 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00025211 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00033921 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0XBTC is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Token Trading

