$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will report $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the lowest is $976.26 million. EQT posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year sales of $4.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQT. TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in EQT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,704,000 after purchasing an additional 283,754 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 441,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,487 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in EQT by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 21,258 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.26.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

