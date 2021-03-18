$1.22 EPS Expected for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will announce earnings per share of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.67. 252,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,714. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,549,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,057. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

