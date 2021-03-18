$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will post $1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.06.

In other news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,081,910.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $13,997,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,317 shares of company stock valued at $46,192,819 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,715,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW traded down $19.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $317.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,151,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $131.07 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $365.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.27. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

