$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) will announce sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Waste Connections reported sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year sales of $5.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.36.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $101.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.03. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 130.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

