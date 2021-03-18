$1.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to announce $1.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the highest is $1.45 billion. Post reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full year sales of $5.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POST. Citigroup raised their price target on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

NYSE POST opened at $105.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,501.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.75 and its 200-day moving average is $94.74. Post has a one year low of $68.97 and a one year high of $106.98.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Post by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Post by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,101,000 after acquiring an additional 772,169 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Post by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Post by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Post by 2,479.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

