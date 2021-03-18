$1.48 EPS Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. Mesa Laboratories posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $7.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $7.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

MLAB opened at $261.83 on Thursday. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $182.48 and a twelve month high of $307.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a current ratio of 14.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.04 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 15.20%.

In related news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.78, for a total transaction of $60,606.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,461.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.84, for a total value of $659,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,436 shares of company stock worth $2,582,367 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 776,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,500,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 310,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 130,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

