$1.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) will announce $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.58. USANA Health Sciences posted earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for USANA Health Sciences.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.48. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Feng Peng sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $42,604.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,903.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $361,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,340 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,473 in the last ninety days. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $13,640,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 74,969 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at $4,586,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1,065.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 47,023 shares in the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE USNA traded down $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $98.48. 137,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,435. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $102.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USANA Health Sciences (USNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.