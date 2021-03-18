$1.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) will announce $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.58. USANA Health Sciences posted earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for USANA Health Sciences.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.48. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Feng Peng sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $42,604.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,903.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $361,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,340 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,473 in the last ninety days. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $13,640,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 74,969 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at $4,586,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1,065.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 47,023 shares in the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE USNA traded down $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $98.48. 137,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,435. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $102.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

