$1.60 Million in Sales Expected for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will report $1.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.70 million and the lowest is $1.50 million. Beam Global posted sales of $500,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year sales of $5.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $5.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.13 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $20.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Beam Global.

BEEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Beam Global in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Beam Global from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on Beam Global in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

BEEM opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average of $43.12. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $300.56 million and a P/E ratio of -56.89.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $250,209.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,757.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

