$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will report $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the lowest is $1.57 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year sales of $7.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $8.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MasTec.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTZ. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

MasTec stock opened at $96.50 on Thursday. MasTec has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $99.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.23 and its 200 day moving average is $64.72. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. Insiders sold a total of 95,220 shares of company stock valued at $8,269,314 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in MasTec by 22.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,839,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,828,000 after purchasing an additional 520,163 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,333,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,114,000 after buying an additional 540,467 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 516.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,534,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasTec (MTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.