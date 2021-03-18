1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Price Down 5.7%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) shares traded down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.06 and last traded at $29.32. 625,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,053,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.67.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $554,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,505.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $1,520,367.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,337,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,162 shares of company stock worth $4,218,843. 51.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,246,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,904,000 after buying an additional 804,337 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,584,000 after buying an additional 566,670 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,560,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,581,000 after buying an additional 329,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 280,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

