$10.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will announce sales of $10.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.46 billion to $12.48 billion. Energy Transfer reported sales of $11.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year sales of $45.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.02 billion to $51.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $46.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.55 billion to $53.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ET. UBS Group boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 602,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 20,747 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after buying an additional 17,753 shares during the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ET opened at $8.14 on Thursday. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.40 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

