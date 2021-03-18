10,230 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Bought by Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund

Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,000. The Estée Lauder Companies accounts for 2.2% of Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,299,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock traded down $2.65 on Thursday, reaching $288.09. 15,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,449. The stock has a market cap of $104.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.72. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $298.31.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,114,149 shares of company stock worth $597,578,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.73.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

