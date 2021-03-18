107,160 Shares in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Purchased by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 107,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,854,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of F5 Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,911,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $602,946,000 after buying an additional 148,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in F5 Networks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $389,879,000 after purchasing an additional 42,131 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $245,888,000 after purchasing an additional 316,694 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $194,117,000 after buying an additional 218,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,927,000 after buying an additional 180,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.11.

FFIV traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,251. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $213.80.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total transaction of $50,261.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,467,583. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

