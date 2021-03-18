10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel Sells 7,500 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $1,270,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 450,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,261,283.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TXG traded down $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $168.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,966. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of -124.82 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.72. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $201.70.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth about $1,530,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

