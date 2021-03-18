1,103 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Acquired by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after buying an additional 64,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,452,401,000 after buying an additional 62,689 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,555,057,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $959,984,000 after buying an additional 25,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $616,617,000 after purchasing an additional 39,383 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,120 shares of company stock valued at $75,555,516. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $34.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,444.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,975. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,463.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1,357.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 176.87, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target (up from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $1,415.00 price target (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,503.48.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

