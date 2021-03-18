1,112,000 Shares in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Purchased by H&H International Investment LLC

H&H International Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,112,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,938,000. JOYY comprises approximately 1.3% of H&H International Investment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. H&H International Investment LLC owned approximately 1.38% of JOYY as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in JOYY by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JOYY by 20.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in JOYY by 3.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in JOYY by 4.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JOYY by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YY traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,480. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.09. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $148.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. JOYY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.78.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

