$115.07 Million in Sales Expected for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will report sales of $115.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.20 million. Lannett reported sales of $144.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year sales of $491.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $489.50 million to $493.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $514.23 million, with estimates ranging from $510.68 million to $519.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $133.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other Lannett news, Director David A. Drabik sold 33,445 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $203,345.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,199.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Lannett by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,966 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,457,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,570,000 after acquiring an additional 570,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LCI opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.31. Lannett has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lannett (LCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.