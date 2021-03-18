115,710 Shares in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Bought by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 115,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000. Senvest Management LLC owned 0.20% of IMAX at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in IMAX by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in IMAX by 8.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in IMAX by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in IMAX by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie boosted their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.34. 10,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,900. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $55.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $36,293.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,842 shares in the company, valued at $159,281.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $113,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,559 shares of company stock worth $195,464. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

