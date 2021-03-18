$12.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will announce $12.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.70 billion and the highest is $13.00 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. posted sales of $12.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year sales of $52.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.75 billion to $52.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $54.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.59 billion to $57.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merck & Co., Inc..

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

MRK stock opened at $77.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $195.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Featured Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.