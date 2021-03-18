1,230,969 Shares in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) Acquired by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,230,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,719,000. Senvest Management LLC owned 3.94% of Silver Spike Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $651,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 106,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition by 43.7% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 914,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 278,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Silver Spike Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Silver Spike Acquisition stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 15,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,924. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.60. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.