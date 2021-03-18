$13.95 Million in Sales Expected for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to post $13.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.80 million and the lowest is $12.10 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year sales of $59.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.70 million to $67.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $70.00 million, with estimates ranging from $54.10 million to $85.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGames.

Get NeoGames alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NeoGames in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NeoGames in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGMS. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth $437,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth $8,593,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth about $6,358,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth about $8,548,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,586,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGMS opened at $39.85 on Thursday. NeoGames has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.23.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGames (NGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.