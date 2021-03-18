$15.05 Million in Sales Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will announce $15.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Wave Life Sciences posted sales of $4.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 261.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $78.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $100.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $42.77 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $76.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%.

WVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 41.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 329,986 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 19.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 63.6% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 206,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 80,199 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 217.8% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 931,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 638,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WVE opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.35. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.