$15.05 Million in Sales Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will announce $15.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Wave Life Sciences posted sales of $4.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 261.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $78.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $100.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $42.77 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $76.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%.

WVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 41.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 329,986 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 19.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 63.6% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 206,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 80,199 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 217.8% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 931,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 638,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WVE opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.35. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

