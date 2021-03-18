$15.26 Million in Sales Expected for FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) This Quarter

Analysts expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) to post $15.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.41 million and the lowest is $15.12 million. FVCBankcorp posted sales of $12.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full year sales of $59.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.10 million to $59.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $61.99 million, with estimates ranging from $60.42 million to $63.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FVCBankcorp.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.62 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FVCB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ FVCB opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.64. FVCBankcorp has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $241.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.38.

In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Meena Krishnan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $52,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $198,202. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,027 shares of company stock valued at $158,299. 21.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVCB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 301.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 63.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 53,659 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FVCBankcorp (FVCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.