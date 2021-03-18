$15.64 Million in Sales Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2021


Analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to post sales of $15.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.35 million. National CineMedia posted sales of $64.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year sales of $205.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $155.30 million to $228.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $388.00 million, with estimates ranging from $366.30 million to $410.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on NCMI shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.69.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,647.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,221,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock worth $12,158,993. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in National CineMedia by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.03 million, a PE ratio of -37.83 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $6.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Earnings History and Estimates for National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

