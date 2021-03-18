$152.84 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) to report $152.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.90 million. Madison Square Garden Sports posted sales of $423.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year sales of $357.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $328.05 million to $377.39 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $751.69 million, with estimates ranging from $725.80 million to $771.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.93 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $198.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.21 and its 200-day moving average is $177.03. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $251.35.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.