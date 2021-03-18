$163.76 Million in Sales Expected for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will post $163.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.00 million. StarTek posted sales of $161.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year sales of $673.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $671.79 million to $675.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $704.43 million, with estimates ranging from $700.10 million to $708.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.31). StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 5.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRT. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of StarTek from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of StarTek by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in StarTek by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in StarTek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in StarTek by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in StarTek by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 61,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

SRT opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02. StarTek has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

