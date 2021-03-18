1,640,726 Shares in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Acquired by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,640,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,210,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Gold Fields as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the third quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Shares of GFI opened at $9.58 on Thursday. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2183 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.51.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.