1,716,122 Shares in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,716,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,382,000. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 1.64% of Essential Properties Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 144,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPRT shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.95.

EPRT stock opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $25.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.38.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 152.38%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

