175,000 Shares in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Purchased by American Financial Group Inc.

American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,000. American Financial Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Telos at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLS. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth $660,000.

TLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Telos from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Telos from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.60. 2,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,612. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37. Telos Co. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $41.84.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

