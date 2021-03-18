180,431 Shares in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Acquired by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 180,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,669,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Adaptive Biotechnologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 753.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.70. 23,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,179. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.38 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average is $52.55. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The firm had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 million. Equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 16,790 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $995,311.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,794,430 shares in the company, valued at $106,373,810.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $187,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,433,818 shares of company stock worth $76,345,269. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

